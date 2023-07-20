According to Naabu, the two people were picked up for questioning over a leaked audio canvassing for he sacking of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police.
NIB picks Bugri Naabu’s aide and receptionist over leaked tape on IGP
National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has picked up the aide and receptionist for the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.
Recommended articles
Bugri Naabu disclosed this in an interview with Oyerapa TV today, July 20, 2023.
“My personal aide, SK, and my receptionist also called Akua left in the morning that they were going to the office. I came to the office and I couldn’t find them. I started calling them because I got scared but to no avail. I’ve just been informed that they are both at the NIB office at Kawukudi junction. They were picked up while they were on their way to the office. I was told they came with a white car and pushed them into the car and whisked them away.”
“I’m appealing to you [the media] and calling some lawyers to get this resolved. I don’t know why they were picked up. The whole of this week, the tape issue came up, but I’ve not spoken about it. I don’t want trouble.”
“Some people are saying that it has a connection with the tape.”
The leaked audio which has gone viral contained an alleged conversation between Bugri Naabu and a Police Commissioner called COP Mensah.
The audio uncovered a plot to oust the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare in order to facilitate electoral rigging in the upcoming general elections.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh