Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster who slapped student relieved of his duties

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Education Service has taken action against the Headmaster of Academics at Nkwatia Presby Senior High School for allegedly slapping and assaulting a female student, leaving her partially blind.

It all happened when the student had left campus with an exeat, but when she returned, the headmaster queried her but did not allow her to explain herself.

Before the assault, the headmaster had subjected the student to a long period of kneeling. It was when she complained of feeling unwell that he got infuriated and inflicted the assault on her.

The development has sparked angry reactions from Ghanaians with many advocating for the arrest and prosecution of the headmaster in question, while others entreat the GES to crack the whip on him.

The GES in a statement said it was "disturbed" by the video that went viral on social media and unequivocally condemned the actions of the Assistant Headmaster.

According to the GES, the Assistant Headmaster had been relieved of his duties, and that the student was receiving medical care and counselling.

The GES said that the Eastern Regional Director of Education was liaising with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the matter.

The GES assured the general public that it was committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media.

