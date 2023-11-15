NMC issues final warning to Onua radio/TV and Captain Smart over inciteful broadcast

The statement addressed how Captain Smart directly insulted the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) by referring to them as “beasts.”

In addition, Captain Smart made claims that the officers embezzled money meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations, yet failed to provide any evidence to support these allegations.

The NMC expressed concern over the station’s persistence in promoting violence against the state, despite previous warnings.

In December 2022, the NMC alerted Onua Radio/TV of their use of the station to propagate violence and their management’s inability to address the issue.

The NMC’s statement emphasised the need for the station to implement measures to cease such dangerous behaviour. Additionally, they called for an improvement in the station’s capacity for regulatory compliance. The NMC also demanded an apology from Onua Radio/TV to the CDS and his commanders for the insults made.

Moreover, they urged the station to apologise to the Ghanaian public for the use of vulgar language.