No government has shown resilience to fight galamsey than mine — Nana Addo

He made this known at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi at the start of a four-day tour of the Ashanti region.

He said the galamsey menace that has been generated in recent times explains the importance Ghanaians attach to the issue.

According to him, "We are here to eradicate galamsey and surely, it would be eradicated...No government has shown that resilience in the fight against galamsey."

Pulse Ghana

"One issue that has generated negative public criticism is galamsey. Though it attracted less public discussion before my tenure, it is the talk of the town, even among traditional leaders.

"This means the issue is common and calls for all hands on deck to bring it to an end, he stated.

Earlier, the President said he was being truthful in his commitment when he proclaimed in 2017 to end galamsey.

He disclosed that his fight against the menace five years ago cost him and the NPP "significant losses in the mining communities" during the election 2020.

Galamsey is heavily criticized in Ghana due to its detrimental environmental effects which many believe outweigh any possible economic and cultural justifications.

The practice of galamsey activities contributes tremendously to the local economy of the communities within which the practice is conducted.

The number of galamseyers in Ghana is unknown but believed to be from 20,000 to 50,000, including thousands from China.