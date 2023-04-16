ADVERTISEMENT
NPA rescinds decision to raise FMM from 4 pesewas to 9 pesewas

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has in a letter reversed its decision to raise the Fuel Marking Margin (FMM) from 4 pesewas to 9 pesewas.

This reversal by the NPA comes as a relief to many Ghanaians, as an increase in the FMM would have led to an upward hike in fuel prices at the pumps.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) were earlier directed by the NPA to from April 16, 2023, implement the new rates and apply them in their Price Build-Ups (PBUS)

In a reversal statement, the regulator has withdrawn the increment, stating that the FMM will remain at 4 pesewas per liter until further notice.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
