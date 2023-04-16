This reversal by the NPA comes as a relief to many Ghanaians, as an increase in the FMM would have led to an upward hike in fuel prices at the pumps.
ADVERTISEMENT
NPA rescinds decision to raise FMM from 4 pesewas to 9 pesewas
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has in a letter reversed its decision to raise the Fuel Marking Margin (FMM) from 4 pesewas to 9 pesewas.
Recommended articles
Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) were earlier directed by the NPA to from April 16, 2023, implement the new rates and apply them in their Price Build-Ups (PBUS)
In a reversal statement, the regulator has withdrawn the increment, stating that the FMM will remain at 4 pesewas per liter until further notice.
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh