NPP announces voting centers for Presidential primaries

The candidates competing for the nomination include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Delegates from the Central Region will cast their votes at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast. Meanwhile, those in the Greater Accra Region will vote at the YMCA, and the Mawuli Senior High School will serve as the voting center for delegates in the Volta Region.

Delegates from the Ashanti Region will gather at St. Louis College of Education, while those from the Eastern Region will converge at the SEC/TEC SCH in Koforidua, within the Juaben constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Western Region's voting location will be the John Bitar Club House in Dwinasen 1, part of the North Sefwi Wiawso constituency.

During the party's national election committee's balloting event held on September 13, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong secured the first slot, followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the second slot whereas Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto drew the third slot, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo, picked the fourth slot.