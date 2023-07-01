A statement issued by the Secretary to the National Presidential Vetting Committee, Evans Nimako, states that all presidential hopefuls would take note of the schedule and attend the vetting process as required by the Committee.
NPP commences vetting of presidential aspirants on July 3
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Monday, July 3, commence vetting of its presidential aspirants seeking to bear the touch for the party come 2024 general elections.
Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, the former Minister of Trade, businessman Kwadwo Poku, and Veep Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are the first aspirants set to undergo scrutiny on Monday, July 3,
The vetting continues on July 4, Tuesday, with Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.
The remaining candidates would be vetted on July 5 and 6 as stated by the letter.
