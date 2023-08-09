Addressing the press, Dr. Nawaane who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Nabdam constituency, emphasized that with this level of funding, the completion period might extend beyond the planned 12 months.
NPP gov't hasn't been fair and truthful to Ghanaians about Agenda 111 — Dr. Nawaane
The Deputy Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, has said the recent budgetary allocation of $89.34 million towards the government’s Agenda 111 hospital project could delay the completion of the project unduly.
Recommended articles
Dr. Nawaane criticized the government for its lack of transparency, asserting that it appears they have no intentions of completing these projects.
According to him, the government has not been fair and truthful to Ghanaians.
He stated that "It means whoever takes over power in 2024 will inherit about 200 uncompleted projects.
"Don't forget the last National Democratic Congress (NDC) government left some 52 uncompleted projects."
The project will also see the provision of two specialized hospitals for the middle and northern belts, the redevelopment of the Accra psychiatric hospital plus the development and six new regional Hospitals, and an extra-regional hospital for the Western region.
The Agenda 111 project is expected to deepen healthcare delivery at all district levels and ensure that Ghanaians can access high-quality healthcare at all district levels.
It will also provide thousands of jobs for the healthcare staff to be recruited and posted to all these 111 facilities as well as their ancillary workers in these communities.
The housing and local services associated with these projects are also expected to add a new layer to local economic activities in service of the local communities.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh