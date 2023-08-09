NPP gov't hasn't been fair and truthful to Ghanaians about Agenda 111 — Dr. Nawaane

Dr. Nawaane criticized the government for its lack of transparency, asserting that it appears they have no intentions of completing these projects.

According to him, the government has not been fair and truthful to Ghanaians.

He stated that "It means whoever takes over power in 2024 will inherit about 200 uncompleted projects.

"Don't forget the last National Democratic Congress (NDC) government left some 52 uncompleted projects."

The project will also see the provision of two specialized hospitals for the middle and northern belts, the redevelopment of the Accra psychiatric hospital plus the development and six new regional Hospitals, and an extra-regional hospital for the Western region.

The Agenda 111 project is expected to deepen healthcare delivery at all district levels and ensure that Ghanaians can access high-quality healthcare at all district levels.

It will also provide thousands of jobs for the healthcare staff to be recruited and posted to all these 111 facilities as well as their ancillary workers in these communities.