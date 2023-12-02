ADVERTISEMENT
NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Results so far

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Voting across the 111 constituencies in the nation has come to a close in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries which took place today, December 2.

NPP flag

The culmination of the voting, sorting, and counting of ballots unveils the initial results.

These elections were organized in constituencies where the NPP did not have incumbent Members of Parliament, and the entire process was conducted under the vigilant supervision of the Electoral Commission.

The outcome of these primaries holds the key to shaping the political landscape for the NPP in these constituencies.

Below are provisional results that have trickled in so far:

Tamale Central

Ismail Yahuza -350

Abass Zakaria – 65

Sule Salifu – 433

Total delegates – 881

Total valid votes cast – 849

Rejected ballots – 2

Okwaikwei North Constituency

Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuanchi – 27

Prince Owusu Mensah – 6

Alberta Afia Akoto – 228

Nyarko Stephen Adipa – 109

Fusseni Issah – 114

Nana Ama Asiamah Adjei – 341

Rejected Ballot – 3

Total valid vote cast: 875

Total Ballot – 828

Prestea Huni Valley

Barbara Oteng Gyasi-973

Theophilus Tawiah-255

Total expected delegates-1,399

Votes cast-1,232

Rejected-4

Savelugu

Fatahiya Abdul Aziz -532

Muhammed Abdul Samed Gunu – 121

Total delegates – 667

Total valid votes cast-

Rejected ballots -3

Wa Central

Hajia Umu Awudu -567

Issahaku Moomin Tahiru – 441

Issahaku Nayaru -17

Prestea-Huni-Valley

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi-973

Theophilus Tawiah-255

Total expected delegates-1,399

Votes cast-1,232

Rejected-4

Bunkpurugu

Solomon Boah -264

Sulemana Lawyer Sambia -260

Savelugu 667

Fatahiya Abdul Aziz -532

Muhammed Abdul Samed Gunu-121

Adentan

Akosua Asaa Manu – 814

Kwesi Obeng Fosu 638

Winfred Nartey – 16

Asawase

Manaf Ibrahim -765

Hajia Zainab Sallow-229

Osman Yussif -9

Asuogyaman Constituency

Pius Enam Hadzide – 423

Paul Ansah – 131

Michael Ansah – 113

Nana Abrokwa Asare – 95

Ledzokuku Constituency

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye – 901

Nii Ashittey Olennu – 357

Clifford Martey – 199

Ibrahim Adjei – 180

Manya Krobo

Simon Kwaku Tetteh – 434

Linda Adadevor – 219

Robert Tetteyfio-Adjasey – 142

Wa Central

Hajia Umu Awudu -567

Issahaku Moomin Tahiru -441

Issahaku Nayaru -17

Tamale South

Musah Fuseini- 608

Ibrahim Baba- 449

Alhassan Soawii- 41

Baba Alhassan- 25

Awutu Senya West

Eugene Arhin -862

Amos Kofi Opei Okai- 119

Wenchi

Kojo Frempong-361

Albert Ameyaw- 326

Alfred Ofori Anye- 34

Odododiodio

Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah- 737

Nii Lante Bannerman- 524

Wassa Amenfi Central

Albert Wiredu Arkoh -547

Anthony Mensah -247

Klottey Korle

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey -838

Harry Harold Quartey- 116

Rexford Oppong Ansah -94

Ablekuma Central

Jefferson Kwamina Sackey – 539

Collins Amoah – 493

Ebenezer Nartey – 441

Larry Anyetei Adjei – 11

Total votes cast -1,492

Spoilt – 8

Wassa Amenfi East

Frederick Korankye-371

Ernest Frimpong-630

Frederick Kumah-69

Total Expected delegates-1,136

Cape Coast North

Ekow Ewusi- 348

Lawrence Kwaku Ampah -230

Barbara Aisha Ayisi -24

601 votes cast

Wassa East

Mona Gertrude Effah-317

Godfred Okyere Owusu-309

Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi-66

Total votes expected -703

Total Votes cast -693

Rejected-1

Wassa Amenfi Central

Albert Wiredu Arkoh-547

Anthony Mensah-247

Total votes expected-856

Total Votes cast-798

Rejected= 4

Pru East

Appeh Yusif A. – 316

David Y. Mensah – 93

Joshua K. Abonkrah – 90

Number of delegates -518

Total votes – 501

Valid votes cast -499

Rejected votes -2

Lawra

Jacob Dery (MCE) -186

Stephen Kojo Ngmen- 167

Joseph Yeng Faalong -106

Rejected- 5

Spoil -2

Total cast- 464

Bolgatanga Central

Elvis Figo Awonekai -618

Abileo Rowfield -82

Agana Rashid Bawa -53

Rejected – 1

Cape Coast South

Ernest Arthur – 290

Sarah Afful – 279

James Watemberg – 9

Number of Delegates – 598

Total votes cast – 579

Rejected – 1

Sege

Dodji Numekevor – 293

Eunice Lasi -170

Komenda Edna Eguafo-Abirem

Percyval Quaicco -429

Ebenezer Agyemang – 246

Samuel Kofi Dentu -274

No of rejected ballots m- 3

Klottey Korle

Nii Noi Nortey – 838

Harry Quartey- 116

Rexford Oppong- 94

Total vote cast -1,048

