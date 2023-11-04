ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP Primaries: There’s good indication win is coming to us’ - Afriyie Akoto

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former Agriculture Minister and presidential aspirant, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is expressing confidence in his chances of victory.

Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto
Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto

Speaking to the press after casting his ballot, he noted that the warm reception he received while visiting some voting centers was remarkable.

Recommended articles

However, information reaching him from his agents across the various poll centers indicates that winning is possible.

They’ve all expressed hope of winning the primary although Dr. Bawumia is tipped to emerge victorious.

More than 200,000 NPP delegates from across the country participated in the voting process to select the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the voting has concluded, the sorting and counting of votes are currently underway in various centers to determine the outcome of the election.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

I’ll collapse Samira Bawumia’s marriage if I respond to her attack on me – Ken Agyapong

NSMQ 23

2023 NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to grace final competition

Ga Manye

G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today

Nana Frimpong

Meet the 12-year-old Presec student who had aggregate 7 in BECE and wants to be a surgeon