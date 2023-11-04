Speaking to the press after casting his ballot, he noted that the warm reception he received while visiting some voting centers was remarkable.
NPP Primaries: There’s good indication win is coming to us’ - Afriyie Akoto
Former Agriculture Minister and presidential aspirant, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is expressing confidence in his chances of victory.
However, information reaching him from his agents across the various poll centers indicates that winning is possible.
They’ve all expressed hope of winning the primary although Dr. Bawumia is tipped to emerge victorious.
More than 200,000 NPP delegates from across the country participated in the voting process to select the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
As the voting has concluded, the sorting and counting of votes are currently underway in various centers to determine the outcome of the election.
