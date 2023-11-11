A press release, signed by the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Friday, November 10, outlines the vetting process for aspiring Parliamentary candidates in these constituencies. This vetting will be conducted in the regional capitals from Tuesday, November 14, to Thursday, November 16, 2023.
NPP set December 2 for Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially declared its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference, set to occur on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Elections are scheduled to be held in all orphan constituencies on December 2, with the exception of Ketu North, Akatsi North, Yilo Krobo, Jomoro, Fomena, and Bawku Central.
To oversee the vetting process across all sixteen regions, the Party has appointed individuals for this responsibility.
The National Executive Committee has also adjusted the date for the party’s parliamentary primaries in constituencies with incumbent MPs, the new date for these primaries is January 20, 2024, with nominations opening on December 20, 2023, and closing on December 22, 2023
The primary objective of this conference is to elect the party’s Parliamentary Candidates in constituencies where the NPP currently lacks parliamentary representation.
