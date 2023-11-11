NPP set December 2 for Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference

Elections are scheduled to be held in all orphan constituencies on December 2, with the exception of Ketu North, Akatsi North, Yilo Krobo, Jomoro, Fomena, and Bawku Central.

Pulse Ghana

To oversee the vetting process across all sixteen regions, the Party has appointed individuals for this responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

The National Executive Committee has also adjusted the date for the party’s parliamentary primaries in constituencies with incumbent MPs, the new date for these primaries is January 20, 2024, with nominations opening on December 20, 2023, and closing on December 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT