ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP set December 2 for Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially declared its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference, set to occur on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

NPP flag
NPP flag

A press release, signed by the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Friday, November 10, outlines the vetting process for aspiring Parliamentary candidates in these constituencies. This vetting will be conducted in the regional capitals from Tuesday, November 14, to Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Recommended articles

Elections are scheduled to be held in all orphan constituencies on December 2, with the exception of Ketu North, Akatsi North, Yilo Krobo, Jomoro, Fomena, and Bawku Central.

STATEMENT ON PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES
STATEMENT ON PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES Pulse Ghana

To oversee the vetting process across all sixteen regions, the Party has appointed individuals for this responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT
ExtraO Conference 1
ExtraO Conference 1 Pulse Ghana
ExtraO Conference 2
ExtraO Conference 2 Pulse Ghana
ExtraO Conference 3
ExtraO Conference 3 Pulse Ghana
Signed
Signed Pulse Ghana

The National Executive Committee has also adjusted the date for the party’s parliamentary primaries in constituencies with incumbent MPs, the new date for these primaries is January 20, 2024, with nominations opening on December 20, 2023, and closing on December 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary objective of this conference is to elect the party’s Parliamentary Candidates in constituencies where the NPP currently lacks parliamentary representation.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

‘You want me to have this interview here today?’ - President Akufo-Addo shutdown question on Ghana’s economic management

BECE

WAEC releases 2023 BECE provisional results

NPP Primaries

NPP Primaries: Provisional results so far

Bawumia X Akufo Addo

“You have shown that Ghana’s democracy is safe in your hands" Akufo Addo congratulates Bawumia