NPP Special Delegates Conference: Narrowing down the top 5 contenders, who makes the final cut

The final selection of the final five candidates will be pivotal as they will proceed to compete at the national delegates conference scheduled for November. At this conference, the party will vote to determine who will ultimately carry the NPP's flag into the upcoming elections.

The first four candidates who have secured their place in this crucial phase include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong (MP for Assin Central), Alan Kyerematen (former Trades Minister), and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (former Agric Minister).

In terms of vote percentages, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led the pack with an impressive 68.15% of the total votes cast. Kennedy Agyapong followed with 15.03%, while Alan Kyerematen secured 10.82%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto trailed behind with 4.10% of the total votes.

The decisive factor in determining the fifth candidate lies between Francis Addai Nimo and Boakye Kyeremateng Ayarko. Remarkably, both candidates received an equal number of nine votes each, representing 1.03% of the votes cast.