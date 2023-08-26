The recently concluded NPP super delegates conference aimed to shortlist the top five contenders, but a tie between two candidates has led to the need for an additional step to determine the final fifth candidate.
NPP Special Delegates Conference: Narrowing down the top 5 contenders, who makes the final cut
After a day filled with anticipation, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has successfully identified four presidential candidates who have advanced in the race towards becoming the party's flagbearer for the upcoming November elections.
The final selection of the final five candidates will be pivotal as they will proceed to compete at the national delegates conference scheduled for November. At this conference, the party will vote to determine who will ultimately carry the NPP's flag into the upcoming elections.
The first four candidates who have secured their place in this crucial phase include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong (MP for Assin Central), Alan Kyerematen (former Trades Minister), and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (former Agric Minister).
In terms of vote percentages, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led the pack with an impressive 68.15% of the total votes cast. Kennedy Agyapong followed with 15.03%, while Alan Kyerematen secured 10.82%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto trailed behind with 4.10% of the total votes.
The decisive factor in determining the fifth candidate lies between Francis Addai Nimo and Boakye Kyeremateng Ayarko. Remarkably, both candidates received an equal number of nine votes each, representing 1.03% of the votes cast.
The party has therefore scheduled September 2 as the date for the final determination, where one of the two candidates will secure the last spot among the top five contenders.
