NPP to hold a decider between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Nimoh

The purpose of the Special Delegates Conference was to shortlist five candidates for the final selection on November 4, 2023. However, the deadlock emerged as both candidates secured nine votes each, resulting in a tie for the fifth position.

Mike Oquaye, the Chairman of the elections committee, mentioned to journalists that if neither of the two aspirants chooses to withdraw, the party will proceed with another election on September 2 to determine the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.