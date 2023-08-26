This decision comes after both presidential candidates received an equal number of nine (9) votes each during the NPP presidential race held on Saturday.
NPP to hold a decider between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Nimoh
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled a run-off for Saturday, September 2, in order to determine the outcome between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.
The purpose of the Special Delegates Conference was to shortlist five candidates for the final selection on November 4, 2023. However, the deadlock emerged as both candidates secured nine votes each, resulting in a tie for the fifth position.
Mike Oquaye, the Chairman of the elections committee, mentioned to journalists that if neither of the two aspirants chooses to withdraw, the party will proceed with another election on September 2 to determine the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.
In the super delegates conference, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with a significant total of 629 votes, equivalent to 68.15% of the total votes. Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong secured the second position with 132 votes, or 14.30%, while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen stood third with 95 votes or 10.29%.
