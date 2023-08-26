ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP to hold a decider between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Nimoh

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled a run-off for Saturday, September 2, in order to determine the outcome between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Boakye Agyarko X Francis Nimoh
Boakye Agyarko X Francis Nimoh

This decision comes after both presidential candidates received an equal number of nine (9) votes each during the NPP presidential race held on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The purpose of the Special Delegates Conference was to shortlist five candidates for the final selection on November 4, 2023. However, the deadlock emerged as both candidates secured nine votes each, resulting in a tie for the fifth position.

Mike Oquaye, the Chairman of the elections committee, mentioned to journalists that if neither of the two aspirants chooses to withdraw, the party will proceed with another election on September 2 to determine the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

In the super delegates conference, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with a significant total of 629 votes, equivalent to 68.15% of the total votes. Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong secured the second position with 132 votes, or 14.30%, while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen stood third with 95 votes or 10.29%.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

National Service scheme

NSS confirms payment of June allowance

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

12 SHSs in Ghana to start courses in aviation and aerospace next year – Adutwum

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Four businesses shut down due to nonconformity of tax compliance - GRA

Menzgold to begin validating customers ahead of payment

Menzgold has resolved dues for 5000 Clients - NAM1