Alan Kyerematen recently announced his resignation from the NPP to form the Movement for Change, to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate, which marked a surprising turn of events in Ghanaian politics.
NPP’s disdain for Alan Kyerematen dates back to 2008 – Spokesperson
Ebo Buckman, spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, has asserted that the perceived animosity towards the former Trade and Industry Minister by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) dates back to as far as 2008, spanning about 15 years.
Many have shared their views about Alan's decision to leave the party, others have described him as a crybaby but spokesperson Buckman believes the dislike for the politician has since been floating
He cited an incident from 2008 when, after conceding defeat to Akufo-Addo in the NPP primaries, an announcement was made on television falsely claiming that Alan had traveled out of Ghana when he was actually in the country which was evident that the NPP had always wanted Alan out of the party.
He also claimed that he was unfairly disqualified from becoming a Member of Parliament on the party's ticket due to his close association with Alan Kyerematen during the 2007 presidential primaries.
According to Buckman, the letter confirming his disqualification did not provide specific reasons and implied that his support for Alan during the primaries was a possible factor.
Alan Kyeremanten's Movement for Change party stands by the motor hope, transformation, and trust in the future of Ghana
