NPP’s disdain for Alan Kyerematen dates back to 2008 – Spokesperson

Many have shared their views about Alan's decision to leave the party, others have described him as a crybaby but spokesperson Buckman believes the dislike for the politician has since been floating

He cited an incident from 2008 when, after conceding defeat to Akufo-Addo in the NPP primaries, an announcement was made on television falsely claiming that Alan had traveled out of Ghana when he was actually in the country which was evident that the NPP had always wanted Alan out of the party.

He also claimed that he was unfairly disqualified from becoming a Member of Parliament on the party's ticket due to his close association with Alan Kyerematen during the 2007 presidential primaries.

According to Buckman, the letter confirming his disqualification did not provide specific reasons and implied that his support for Alan during the primaries was a possible factor.