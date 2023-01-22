N/R: Man found dead on Bimbilla-Kpaturi road

Meanwhile, farmers on the road say there was a robbery attack last night hence they believe the man in question was part of the victims who tried to flee for their lives but run out of luck.

A farmer, Fuseini Alhassan said, “I was going to the farm, and we saw him lying down. Because of this, I am going back home. In the Dagbani tradition, when you see things like this on your war to the farm, you can not work”.

An initial inspection of the body by the police showed that the person may have been murdered elsewhere, and the body was dumped at the scene because there were cuts on the arms and legs with no blood stains where the body was lying.

The police officers deployed to the scene declined to give any remarks.

The body has been conveyed for autopsy by the Bimbilla police.