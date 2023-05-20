According to reports, there was a reprisal attack on Saturday dawn after Thursday night’s shooting having some dwellers flee the community.
N/R: Renewed Yong Dakpemyili clash, One dead
One person has been confirmed dead, and several others injured following renewed Yong Dakpemyili clashes in Tamale.
The Northern Regional Police have moved in to restore calm and investigating an earlier shooting in the area.
Dwellers have attributed the incident to a long-standing chieftaincy dispute between two brothers in the community.
