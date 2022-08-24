Francisca in a Facebook post seems to be excited about her prospects.

She said "was pleasantly surprised when I got admission to four international colleges; Harvard University, Cornell University, Stanford University, and New York University (Abu Dhabi), all with full scholarships. I finally selected Harvard University for my pre-med degree."

"I want to thank Ghanaians for the love they showed me after the NSMQ. It was overwhelming. God bless you all..." Francisca added.

Francisca who represented Keta Senior High Technical School in the 2021 NSMQ was the first female to contest in the finals.

She finished the 2021 NSMQ as the best female contestant.

Her appearance at the NSMQ final was the first for any female contestant in eight years.

Ketasco made history when they qualified for the finals of the NSMQ and the school represented by Francisca, Bright Senyo Gadzo, and James Lutterodt battled against six times champions Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) and Prempeh College.

The school is also the first SHS in the Volta Region to have qualified for the finals of the NSMQ competition.