The young innovator who is a student of Don Bosco Senior High Technical school has already made a car which responds to a phone call. He also has a solar-powered system for charging phones.

He has also carved a wardrobe from paper that doesn't need keys to open but the wardrobe opens using a paper chip.

The 3rd edition of the two-day Fair comes off in March 2019 at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.

The fair will provide participating schools with the opportunity to use science projects to demonstrate some of the concepts they have studied in school.

The aim of the event was to give students the opportunity to put into practice the theories learn in the classroom.

Watch the video below: