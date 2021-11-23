After a fierce battle, Keta SHS beat their main contenders Wesley Girls' High School and Tamale SHS.
#NSMQ2021: Keta qualifies to grand finale to face off with Presec-Legon
Keta Senior High School has made history to be the first school from the Volta Region to reach the grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition in 2021.
After the final round, Keta SHS scored 53 points whiles Wesley Girls' High School and Tamale SHS scored 35 and 31 points respectively.
Keta SHS will face off with six-time champions Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School in the grand finale while they await the final school to join them in the final contest between KNUST SHS, Prempeh College who is hopeful of taking a fourth trophy, and Opoku Ware School.
