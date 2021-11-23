RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#NSMQ2021: Keta qualifies to grand finale to face off with Presec-Legon

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Keta Senior High School has made history to be the first school from the Volta Region to reach the grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition in 2021.

Keta SHS
After a fierce battle, Keta SHS beat their main contenders Wesley Girls' High School and Tamale SHS.

After the final round, Keta SHS scored 53 points whiles Wesley Girls' High School and Tamale SHS scored 35 and 31 points respectively.

Wesley Girls' High School
Keta SHS will face off with six-time champions Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School in the grand finale while they await the final school to join them in the final contest between KNUST SHS, Prempeh College who is hopeful of taking a fourth trophy, and Opoku Ware School.

Tamale SHS
