NSS releases PIN codes for registration of over 127,000 prospective personnel

The Scheme in a release signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah said the codes can be accessed online via the NSS’s portal, www.nss.gov.gh from Monday, July 25, 2022.

“All prospective National Service personnel are hereby requested to visit the scheme’s website to access their PIN codes with their respective Index Numbers and date of birth,” a statement from the Scheme said.

It added that the applicants are to proceed to any branch of ADB Bank across the country to make payment of an amount of ¢40.00 as their registration fee.

“However, to lessen the frequency of human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, prospective service personnel can use MTN Momo. For individuals who will activate their PIN Codes using MTN Mobile Money, a payment of GH¢41.00 is required,” the statement added.

Prospective National Service Personnel are to complete their enrollment process by Monday, August 8, 2022.

The National Service programme is a compulsory one-year service required of all citizens of Ghana who are 18 years and above, at the time of deployment. The Scheme which started in 1973 now operates under Act 426 (of 1980).

The objectives of the Scheme are as follows;

1. Encourage the spirit of national service among ALL segments of Ghanaian society in the effort of nation-building through active participation.

2. Undertake projects designed to combat hunger, illiteracy, disease and unemployment in Ghana.

3. Help provide essential services and amenities, particularly in towns and villages of the rural areas of Ghana.

4. Develop skilled manpower through practical training.