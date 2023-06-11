ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NSS releases postings of 12,295 nurses for 2023/2024 service year

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Service Scheme Secretariat (NSS) on Saturday, June 10, 2023, released postings of a total of 12,295 nurses.

Nurses
Nurses

The postings cover personnel who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year.

Recommended articles

A statement issued by the Management of NSS on June 10 reads,

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has…released postings of a total of TWELVE THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE (12,295) nurses who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year,”

According to the letter, all deployed nurses are to follow the validation and registration process by logging onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the deployed nurses are therefore required to follow the validation and registration process

a. Log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement;

b. Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the

appointment letter”.

Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, and end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centers across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deployed nurses have also been directed to begin their, "mandatory national service on Monday, July 3, 2023, after the completion of their validation and registration process". the letter contained.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

Canada

Ghana excluded as Canada adds two African countries to visa-free travel list

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare

Abigail Asare of Nsutam SHS

2 friends of barber who allegedly killed SHS girlfriend at Akyem Nsutam picked up