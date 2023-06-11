The postings cover personnel who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year.
NSS releases postings of 12,295 nurses for 2023/2024 service year
The National Service Scheme Secretariat (NSS) on Saturday, June 10, 2023, released postings of a total of 12,295 nurses.
Recommended articles
A statement issued by the Management of NSS on June 10 reads,
“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has…released postings of a total of TWELVE THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE (12,295) nurses who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year,”
According to the letter, all deployed nurses are to follow the validation and registration process by logging onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement.
“All the deployed nurses are therefore required to follow the validation and registration process
a. Log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement;
b. Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the
appointment letter”.
Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, and end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centers across the country.
Deployed nurses have also been directed to begin their, "mandatory national service on Monday, July 3, 2023, after the completion of their validation and registration process". the letter contained.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh