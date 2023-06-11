NSS releases postings of 12,295 nurses for 2023/2024 service year

A statement issued by the Management of NSS on June 10 reads,

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has…released postings of a total of TWELVE THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE (12,295) nurses who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year,”

According to the letter, all deployed nurses are to follow the validation and registration process by logging onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement.

“All the deployed nurses are therefore required to follow the validation and registration process

a. Log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement;

b. Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the

appointment letter”.

Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, and end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centers across the country.

