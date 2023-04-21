Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange project not abandoned — Kwasi Amoako-Atta

He made this known to the media after inspection tours of some road projects in Accra on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Amoako-Atta stated that any such impression was "erroneous".

He indicated that the beach road project had been halted "because we are re-aligning the projects and putting a few issues together."

Under the project, the Ring Road West from Ring Road flyover to the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle would be widened into a three-lane dual carriageway.

The project consists of the construction of a three-tier interchange at the current Obetsebi Lamptey Circle and a Graphic Road flyover to grade separate traffic on the Kaneshie-Mallam Road towards the Graphic Road.

It also involves the construction of the Kaneshie flyover to grade separate the left turn traffic from Kaneshie towards the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Earlier, the Resident Engineer for FAS Consult Limited, Antwi Owusu Sekyere attributed the suspension of works of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange project to the government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).