ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange project not abandoned — Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has said the $135m Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange project in Accra has not been abandoned.

Obetsebi-Lamptey Roundabout
Obetsebi-Lamptey Roundabout

He disclosed that the project has been temporarily halted for re-alignment.

Recommended articles

He made this known to the media after inspection tours of some road projects in Accra on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Amoako-Atta stated that any such impression was "erroneous".

He indicated that the beach road project had been halted "because we are re-aligning the projects and putting a few issues together."

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the project, the Ring Road West from Ring Road flyover to the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle would be widened into a three-lane dual carriageway.

The project consists of the construction of a three-tier interchange at the current Obetsebi Lamptey Circle and a Graphic Road flyover to grade separate traffic on the Kaneshie-Mallam Road towards the Graphic Road.

It also involves the construction of the Kaneshie flyover to grade separate the left turn traffic from Kaneshie towards the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Earlier, the Resident Engineer for FAS Consult Limited, Antwi Owusu Sekyere attributed the suspension of works of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange project to the government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said work on the project is likely to resume in May.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accident

STC bus carrying SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

Marriage Counsellor Juliana Antwi Asante

Show your husband more respect after he’s cheated on you – Marriage counsellor to women

Electricity Company of Ghana

$3bn IMF deal: Electricity tariff, VAT, e-levy rates expected to go up

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday