Kessbenonline reported that the mentally challenged woman who was in labour was saved and taken to the hospital by a nurse who had closed from work in the evening on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Obuasi: Mentally challenged woman allegedly raped gives birth to twins
A mentally challenged woman on the streets of Obuasi in the Ashanti region who was allegedly raped by a man identified to be a nail cutter has successfully given birth to twin boys.
Recommended articles
Pulse Ghana
It stated that the babies and the mother are in stable condition.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh