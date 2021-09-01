RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Obuasi: Mentally challenged woman allegedly raped gives birth to twins

Kojo Emmanuel

A mentally challenged woman on the streets of Obuasi in the Ashanti region who was allegedly raped by a man identified to be a nail cutter has successfully given birth to twin boys.

Kessbenonline reported that the mentally challenged woman who was in labour was saved and taken to the hospital by a nurse who had closed from work in the evening on Monday, August 30, 2021.

It stated that the babies and the mother are in stable condition.

