The protesters have been marching to the seat of government to voice their grievances against the alleged mismanagement of the economy and the hardships faced by Ghanaians.
#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: "No more poison" protestors reject food and water given them
On the third day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, protesters rejected food and water offered to them by police officers, chanting "No more poison."
Their demands reflect the frustrations and concerns of many citizens regarding the state of the country, emphasizing the need for better governance and prompt responses to alleviate the hardships.
Democracy Hub, the pressure group behind the protests, has been critical of the government and has organized demonstrations to seek measures that address the suffering of the people.
