ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: "No more poison" protestors reject food and water given them

Reymond Awusei Johnson

On the third day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, protesters rejected food and water offered to them by police officers, chanting "No more poison."

Protestors reject food and drinks
Protestors reject food and drinks

The protesters have been marching to the seat of government to voice their grievances against the alleged mismanagement of the economy and the hardships faced by Ghanaians.

Recommended articles

Protestors reject food and drinks
Protestors reject food and drinks Pulse Ghana

Their demands reflect the frustrations and concerns of many citizens regarding the state of the country, emphasizing the need for better governance and prompt responses to alleviate the hardships.

Democracy Hub, the pressure group behind the protests, has been critical of the government and has organized demonstrations to seek measures that address the suffering of the people.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 – Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana votes

EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise

Akufo-Addo-Dampare

Ghanaians blast police service for injunction to stop ‘Occupy Julorbi House Demo’