According to the lawmakers, the claim by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that the deal is in the best interest of Ghana as disingenuous.

The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, in speaking to the media, said government’s defense will not wash.

He said; “I will not take this explanation. First of all, we are governed by rules, and laws of this country. Before government can spend out of the consolidated fund, we need a budget, the budget must be approved by parliament.”

He went on “now when the 2020 budget was approved by parliament. Mid-year review was done in July and this mid-year review, there was nothing captured in the mid-year review that additional revenue is coming in this form.”

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

“I raised the issue and none of them responded or provided an explanation. As we speak now no approval has been given by parliament for them to spend money.”

He questioned “is it only between August 2020 to December 2020 that you are going to leave office that you want to commit this country to a twisted cash flow that you want to receive now? And a new government comes, and the new government has no cash flow from that sector. We don’t think that this is a proper deal. Those explanations given by them does not work.”