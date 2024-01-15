Oliver files defence and counterclaims against Kan Dapaah in GH¢10m defamation case

Among the key assertions made by Barker-Vormawor in his Statement of Defence are accusations of conspiracy by Minister Dapaah to harm him. The defendant seeks a counterclaim that includes:

a. declaration that Plaintiff did, in his capacity as the minister of national security, offer to Defendant monies, plane tickets, appointment to a public office and other facilities in his bid to procure Plaintiff to abandon his activism with the FixTheCountry movement,

b. A declaration that Defendant did reject Plaintiff’s offers of money, aeroplane tickets, appointment to a public office and other facilities and, rather, insisted on continuing with his activism with the FixTheCountry movement,

ADVERTISEMENT

c. A declaration that Plaintiff did cause, conspire to cause or was complicit in causing the arrest, detention, torture, threats of harm and death, abuse, harassment, of Defendant and, also, complicit in the false prosecution which Defendant has been going through since February 2021,

d. Damages,

e. Cost (including attorney fee), and

f. Any other orders that the Court may deem fit.