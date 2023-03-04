Family of the deceased, loved ones, Members of the football fraternity, and the general public is expected to gather to celebrate the life of the football star.
One week observation of Christian Atsu underway
The one-week observation for former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam is currently ongoing today at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf on Saturday, March 04, 2023.
Christian Atsu was pulled out dead on Saturday, January 18, 2023, under the rubble in his home in southern Turkey following the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.
The mortal remains of the famous player arrived in Ghana on Sunday, February 20.
The 31-year-old played for Premier League sides Everton FC, AFC Bournemouth, and Newcastle United before moving to Turkey side Hatayspor.
The final funeral rites of the ex-Ghanaian winger will take place at the forecourt of the state house on Friday, March 17, 2023
