Online drivers association mourns Bolt driver set ablaze by passenger

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Western Regional branch of the Ghana Online Drivers Association has said that the death of the Sekondi-based Bolt driver who was allegedly set ablaze by a passengers has dampened the morale of its members.

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

Finance Committee Chairman, Edmund Kweku Appiah who confirmed the death of the navy officer to Citi News said online drivers are not sure of their safety anymore.

He disclosed that the drivers had been upbeat about driving Ghanaians during the yuletide as they celebrate the season, and also make some good money in return.

But the sad incident that occurred on Wednesday at Sekondi-Baka-Ano has left online drivers in a state of uncertainty about their safety.

“Friday, our brother who is a navy officer died and I was shocked the whole day. Everybody is left in shock and we are praying that God should protect us.

“We are in the Christmas holidays and we are not sure bolt drivers can drive people home. It is so painful. From the intel that we have, two guys have been arrested. We pray that it is true,” Edmund Kweku Appiah is quoted as having said.

Reports say the deceased driver sustained severe burns on his face and several parts of his body after the rider allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

It is suspected that the perpetrator of the heartless crime was a car snatcher whose aim was to escape with the car after setting the driver alight.

The deceased was admitted at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital but was later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he died.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

