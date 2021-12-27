Finance Committee Chairman, Edmund Kweku Appiah who confirmed the death of the navy officer to Citi News said online drivers are not sure of their safety anymore.
Online drivers association mourns Bolt driver set ablaze by passenger
The Western Regional branch of the Ghana Online Drivers Association has said that the death of the Sekondi-based Bolt driver who was allegedly set ablaze by a passengers has dampened the morale of its members.
He disclosed that the drivers had been upbeat about driving Ghanaians during the yuletide as they celebrate the season, and also make some good money in return.
But the sad incident that occurred on Wednesday at Sekondi-Baka-Ano has left online drivers in a state of uncertainty about their safety.
“Friday, our brother who is a navy officer died and I was shocked the whole day. Everybody is left in shock and we are praying that God should protect us.
READ ALSO: "We lost my mother-in-law and her 2 daughters" – Groom explains bride’s sad mood to critics
“We are in the Christmas holidays and we are not sure bolt drivers can drive people home. It is so painful. From the intel that we have, two guys have been arrested. We pray that it is true,” Edmund Kweku Appiah is quoted as having said.
Reports say the deceased driver sustained severe burns on his face and several parts of his body after the rider allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire.
It is suspected that the perpetrator of the heartless crime was a car snatcher whose aim was to escape with the car after setting the driver alight.
The deceased was admitted at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital but was later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he died.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh