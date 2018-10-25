Operation Vanguard arrests 47 illegal miners

news

Illegal mining taskforce, Operation Vanguard, have nabbed forty-seven galamsey operators in the Western Region.

The suspects, made up of six Chinese nationals and 41 Ghanaians, were arrested during operation conducted in Ankwaso in the Upper Denkyira West District.

The Chinese suspects were handed over to the Dunkwa Police Command pending their transfer to the Ghana Immigration Service while the Ghanaians have been handed over to the Salman Police Command for further investigation.

Operation Vanguard seized 10 Vehicles, 16 Excavators, 5 Monitors, 7 Control Board, 62 Changfan Machines were destroyed, 16 Water pumping machines, 10 drums of fuel, 5 Metallic drums of Hydraulic oil, 5 Electronic fuel dispensers, 30 CCT Cameras, One Caterpillar, 30 BB Cartridges, included One Mossberg Pump Action gun.

The Ghanaians were arrested at Kukua Village, Taluka, Ankobra, Enyinase, Salman, Eshiamu, Gwira, Shiamu and others in the Ezema East Municipality of the Western Region.

The Operation Vanguard task force was set up last year by government to help fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.