Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Operation Vanguard arrests 47 illegal miners

The Ghanaians were arrested at Kukua Village, Taluka, Ankobra, Enyinase, Salman, Eshiamu, Gwira, Shiamu and others in the Ezema East Municipality of the Western Region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Some of the suspects arrested play

Some of the suspects arrested

Illegal mining taskforce, Operation Vanguard, have nabbed forty-seven galamsey operators in the Western Region.

The suspects, made up of six Chinese nationals and 41 Ghanaians, were arrested during operation conducted in Ankwaso in the Upper Denkyira West District.

The Chinese suspects were handed over to the Dunkwa Police Command pending their transfer to the Ghana Immigration Service while the Ghanaians have been handed over to the Salman Police Command for further investigation.

Operation Vanguard seized 10 Vehicles, 16 Excavators, 5 Monitors, 7 Control Board, 62 Changfan Machines were destroyed, 16 Water pumping machines, 10 drums of fuel, 5 Metallic drums of Hydraulic oil, 5 Electronic fuel dispensers, 30 CCT Cameras, One Caterpillar, 30 BB Cartridges, included One Mossberg Pump Action gun.

4 killed in galamsey pit collapse play

4 killed in galamsey pit collapse

(Class FM)

 

The Ghanaians were arrested at Kukua Village, Taluka, Ankobra, Enyinase, Salman, Eshiamu, Gwira, Shiamu and others in the Ezema East Municipality of the Western Region.

The Operation Vanguard task force was set up last year by government to help fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Togbe Afede's comments on new regions needless - Dan Botwe Togbe Afede's comments on new regions needless - Dan Botwe
African unity cannot be achieved without peace and stability - Nana Addo African unity cannot be achieved without peace and stability - Nana Addo
What's the roadmap for dealing with floods in Ghana? What's the roadmap for dealing with floods in Ghana?
Ghana ranked 108 happiest country in the world Ghana ranked 108 happiest country in the world
Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food
Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation review Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation review

Recommended Videos

KNUST students pack out following indefinite close down KNUST students pack out following indefinite close down
East Legon floods after heavy downpour East Legon floods after heavy downpour
Students burn down Dean's car Students burn down Dean's car



Top Articles

1 45 injured in bloody clash between trainee nurses and policebullet
2 Meet Kennedy Agyapong's rich and handsome sonbullet
3 Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumonobullet
4 Photos: East Legon floods after heavy downpourbullet
5 Policeman shot in daylight robbery on Metro Mass Transit Busbullet
6 Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation reviewbullet
7 Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next weekbullet
8 Man dies after falling off the 5th floor at Legon Mallbullet
9 Shoddy road construction will now be ‘treated as crime’...bullet
10 You don't care about Ghanaians - Kofi Kapito slams...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
7 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted...bullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers lament
Robbers break into Daboya police armoury to steal AK47 guns
Mrs. Jean Mensa,  EC Chairperson
Exhibition of voters' register set for October 25
Suspected drug peddlers
3 arrested for attempting to smuggle 92 parcels of wee
X
Advertisement