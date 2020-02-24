CMB Scholarships for instance, meant for children of poor cocoa farmers, must be enjoyed by its intended beneficiaries, and not the children of rich government appointees.

Interventions meant for the poor and needy, must be truly ring-fenced for the poor and needy. The criteria for selecting beneficiaries must satisfy Max Weber’s prescriptions of “rational-formalistic-impersonality”

READ ALSO: I deserve another term - Akufo-Addo appeals to Ghanaians

It must however be noted that, there may be nothing wrong, if the state, through its agencies, decide to sponsor an official to undertake a course or programme, aimed at not satisfying the personal self aggrandizement of the individual public official, but improving the capacity of the official to serve the people better.

In this regard, every fair comment about the officials who have benefitted from funding to undertake courses abroad, must first ascertain what the courses studied were meant for. Were they courses merely meant to improve personal CVs? Were they courses meant to enrich the quality of services rendered by the officials to the poor? We risk being propagandistic if we do not objectively answer these questions.

Source: Prof Ransford Yaw Gyampo