Opoku Prempeh leads VRA and NADMO to visit communities affected by Akosombo dam spillage

The team also visited the Central Tongu District Assembly in Adidome, where the District Chief Executive, Hon. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, expressed satisfaction at the Minister’s visit to the area.

The Minister’s delegation donated 60 bags of gari, 1200 bags of rice, 90 cartons of mackerel, and 56 cartons of oils.

The items also included 60 bags of beans, 60 boxes of ekujuice, and 60 boxes of biscuits.

It also included 170 cartons of mackerel, 10 bags of gari, and 25 boxes of solar lamps with panels.

Dr. Prempeh said the items were to be distributed to all the affected communities, and NADMO will continue its collaboration with the VRA in the distribution of relief items.

At the Adidome Farm Institute, which is serving as a safe haven for the affected people, Dr. Prempeh reiterated the government’s quest through the inter-ministerial committee to ensure that they are given the needed reprieve.

Togbe Kofi Torsu, Mankralo of Bakpa, also expressed his appreciation to the Minister and the officials for the continued support.

Speaking to the press after the engagements, the minister reiterated his ministry’s readiness to cooperate with the VRA and all stakeholders in order to get to the bottom of the matter.

