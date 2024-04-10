Osafo-Maafo's son takes over as new SSNIT boss

Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to the President, has directed Dr. Tenkorang to transfer his responsibilities to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo by Monday, April 15, 2024, according to a letter.

It said "Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 1st July 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission.

"In accordance with paragraph 8 of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective 15th April, 2024 with three (3) months’ salary in lieu of notice.

"You are directed to hand over your office to Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits you may be entitled to.