The case revolves around the confirmation application regarding the seizure and freezing of properties linked to Cecilia Dapaah, which the OSP is actively pursuing in an anti-corruption effort.
OSP petitions CJ for removal of Justice Twum from Cecilia Dapaah case
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken a significant step in the case against former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah by petitioning Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to remove Justice Edward Twum from the proceedings.
The OSP's legal team is scheduled to present an application to the court to obtain approval for the seizure of approximately 2.8 million cedis and 590,000 dollars, assets discovered at Cecilia Dapaah's residence. These assets are under suspicion of being acquired through corrupt or unlawful means, prompting the OSP to take action to prevent them from being dissipated.
In a recent development, the court granted a request from Cecilia Dapaah's legal representatives to expedite the hearing date for the confirmation application. The new hearing date was scheduled earlier than the initially set date of October 18.
However, the OSP's legal team has expressed concerns about Justice Edward Twum's ability to impartially preside over the case, alleging bias against the OSP and the Special Prosecutor.
The petition for Justice Twum's removal is primarily based on the OSP's perception that the judge appears to have a prejudiced stance against both the OSP and the Special Prosecutor. The OSP believes that, in the interest of fairness and justice, it cannot reasonably participate in proceedings before a judge who has shown apparent bias.
This development adds a layer of complexity to the case against Cecilia Dapaah, and the decision on the removal of Justice Twum will be closely watched.
It is essential that the legal process remains impartial and free from perceived bias to ensure a fair and just resolution to this case.
