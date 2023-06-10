ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

OSP will come after everyone – Kissi Agyebeng

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor has said that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP)will come after everyone who is supposed to appear before its office regarding illegal small-scale mining (Galamsey).

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Sparking conversation after the arrest of Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng stated “We are leaving no stone unturned, our gloves are off and we are coming against everyone and every person who we think should be dragged before us, every person,”

Recommended articles

According to him, some officials have voluntarily appeared before the office, he also clarified that once a directive is issued for anyone to appear before the office with a lawyer, that person is considered a suspect.

“Every single person is going to appear before us, a number of officials have appeared. Some even come on their own accord,”

Prof Frimpong-Boateng, Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago over corruption-related activities, and his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare

Canada

Ghana excluded as Canada adds two African countries to visa-free travel list