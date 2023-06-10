Sparking conversation after the arrest of Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng stated “We are leaving no stone unturned, our gloves are off and we are coming against everyone and every person who we think should be dragged before us, every person,”
OSP will come after everyone – Kissi Agyebeng
Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor has said that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP)will come after everyone who is supposed to appear before its office regarding illegal small-scale mining (Galamsey).
According to him, some officials have voluntarily appeared before the office, he also clarified that once a directive is issued for anyone to appear before the office with a lawyer, that person is considered a suspect.
“Every single person is going to appear before us, a number of officials have appeared. Some even come on their own accord,”
Prof Frimpong-Boateng, Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago over corruption-related activities, and his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).
