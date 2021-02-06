In a report by Daily Graphic, the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs passed on earlier today.

Born Michael Dowuona-Owoo on November 7, 1963, at Adabraka in Accra, the late Nii Okwei was the son of Nii Dowuona from Dowuona We of Osu Kinkawe and Madam Grace from the Wellington family of Osu Alata.

He was enstooled as the Osu Mantse in 2007.

President Akufo-Addo with the late Nii Kinka Dowuona

Nii Dowuona VI was elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016 and was later re-elected in 2020 after serving a successful four-year term.

His appointment as President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs was during his reign as the Paramount Chief of Osu and President of the Osu Traditional Council.