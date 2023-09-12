Oti Region Chiefs grateful to Nana Addo over Agenda 111 project

"We are immensely grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the Agenda 111 projects, particularly the one here in Kpassa. These projects will bring a significant transformation to our region, and we commend the President for his laudable efforts," Paramount Chief, Ubor Konja Tassun VI said on behalf of the chiefs during a government impact forum on the hospital projects held in Kpassa in the Oti region on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The Agenda 111 project is expected to deepen healthcare delivery at all district levels and ensure that Ghanaians can access high-quality healthcare at all district levels.

It will also provide thousands of jobs for the healthcare staff to be recruited and posted to all these 111 facilities as well as their ancillary workers in these communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The housing and local services associated with these projects are also expected to add a new layer to local economic activities in service of the local communities.

Nana Addo on August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project.