Oti Region referendum will be incident free - Police

A 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna.

The Volta Regional Police Command has indicated that the intended referendum on the creation of a new region will be violent free.

The Regional Commander, Francis Doku, said the exercise to create a new region that will be known as the Oti Region will come on as planned.

He said the police will make sure that the exercise on December 27 will be devoid of any altercations.

Mr Doku said this when Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior, paid a working visit to the Region. He said the Regional Command had been able to stem crime through public engagements, intensified police/military patrols and cultivation of credible informants.

The Regional Commander however appealed for more personnel for effective and efficient policing.

A referendum is expected to be held in the beneficiary areas before the new regions are created.

