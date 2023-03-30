Over 1,000 Buduburam residents homeless as land owner evicts them forcibly with police support

The litigant identified as SNBB, at whose instance the forced eviction was carried out has reportedly won a court case against property owners of the area. He claimed that the court had given him the power to demolish every property on the litigated land.

The exercise has left the affected residents devastated as they count their losses and think of their next place of abode at the same time.

“They are not land guards but the way they did the operation is scary. You wake up early morning, and you see Police and Taskforce at your doorstep evicting you. No one has informed us about the demolition and this is not good. They initially wrote on the walls giving us a warning, but we didn’t know it was that serious. People are crying over the issues,” one of the residents told Accra-based Citi News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another victim, a nursing mother who has a three-week-old baby called on the government to come to their aid.

“We were here this morning when the task force came and told us to move from the area. We don’t have anywhere to go, and I can’t go to my village because there is nothing there for me. We need government intervention.

“We are tenants here, and we have never built a house so if they tell us to move just today, it is not a good thing. If you are ejecting me in just two minutes and telling me to move my belongings out, it is not something that should be encouraged.

“I have a three-week-old baby and I don’t know where to go. We want to appeal to the owner of the land to calm down and negotiate with us,” the victim cried.

Meanwhile, the said litigant has reportedly refused to speak to the media about the exercise carried out on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT