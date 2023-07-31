Over 160,000 jobs created from 1D1F — Ken Ofori-Atta

Presenting the mid-year fiscal policy review of the budget statement and economic policy of the government on Monday, July 31, 2023, he said as of June 2023, a total of 126 factories were operational in 58 districts across the country adding that job creations targeted the teeming unemployed youth in the country.
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created under one of the government's flagship programmes - One District One Factory initiative.
Ofori-Atta said "Mr. Speaker, in line with the government's unwavering commitment to industrialisation, the implementation of the flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) Initiative is on course. As of June 2023, 126 factories were operational nationwide. Over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, especially for the youth who have been mobilised to establish agro-processing factories in 58 districts."
The 1D1F program is a private sector-led initiative that seeks to create the necessary conducive environment for businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from government agencies, to establish factories and production units in the various districts in the country.
The policy seeks to change the structure of Ghana’s economy from one which is dependent on the import and export of raw materials to one which is focused on manufacturing, value addition, and export of processed goods by processing raw materials found largely in the 275 districts of the country into finished or semi-finished goods.
