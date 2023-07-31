Over 160,000 jobs created from 1D1F — Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta said "Mr. Speaker, in line with the government's unwavering commitment to industrialisation, the implementation of the flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) Initiative is on course. As of June 2023, 126 factories were operational nationwide. Over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, especially for the youth who have been mobilised to establish agro-processing factories in 58 districts."

The 1D1F program is a private sector-led initiative that seeks to create the necessary conducive environment for businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from government agencies, to establish factories and production units in the various districts in the country.