Over 250 Okada riders arrested for traffic offenses

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The police have arrested over 250 motorbike riders for flouting the red light regulations in Accra as part of the Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (PAARI) program

Ghana Police
As part of road safety interventions to check indiscipline amongst motorists, OPERATION PAARI, was launched in April last year as a result of road traffic accidents in the country.

In a statement, the police said, motorcycle users who were arrested in violation of road traffic regulations and other traffic offenses within the period were sensitized and taken through some road traffic education and subsequently cautioned to be law-abiding.

“Following the introduction of the initiative, it has been observed that a good number of riders are now obeying traffic regulations, especially in the areas of not jumping the red light, avoiding riding on pedestrian walkways, and facing oncoming traffic,”

“The benefit of Operation PAARI is reflected in available data on road traffic accidents in the country which indicates that for the first time in a long while, road traffic crashes involving motorbikes have reduced significantly.”

GPS
For the effectiveness of the operation, the police have intensified the operation and deployed special teams at traffic intersections starting in Accra.

The Ghana Police Service explained that the officers who will also be on motorbikes will patiently follow any rider who jumps the red light to their destination, confront them with the offense, and arrest them.

This the police believe will create a sense of discipline among motorcycle users.

