Over 70 people collapse due to dehydration at 67th Independence parade in Tamale

Witnesses reported that the students and personnel endured hours of standing under the scorching sun, likely contributing to their physical distress and subsequent collapse.

Leading the paramedic team responsible for providing first aid at the regional Independence Day parade, Yakubu Amin Abukari, the northern regional head of the Ghana Red Cross Society, confirmed that all 72 individuals have been successfully resuscitated.

The high-profile event was attended by notable figures, including the northern regional minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, and the mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu, among other dignitaries.

This incident raises concerns about the importance of adequate measures to ensure the well-being of participants during such events, especially in the face of challenging weather conditions.