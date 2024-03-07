ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 70 people collapse due to dehydration at 67th Independence parade in Tamale

Gideon Nicholas Day

A total of 72 individuals collapsed during the 67th Independence Parade held at the Tamale Jubilee Park on Wednesday, March 6.

Independence Day Parade in Ghana
Independence Day Parade in Ghana

The affected group comprised students, service personnel, and soldiers, all of whom are believed to have succumbed to severe dehydration exacerbated by the day's harsh weather conditions.

Recommended articles

Witnesses reported that the students and personnel endured hours of standing under the scorching sun, likely contributing to their physical distress and subsequent collapse.

Leading the paramedic team responsible for providing first aid at the regional Independence Day parade, Yakubu Amin Abukari, the northern regional head of the Ghana Red Cross Society, confirmed that all 72 individuals have been successfully resuscitated.

The high-profile event was attended by notable figures, including the northern regional minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, and the mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu, among other dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident raises concerns about the importance of adequate measures to ensure the well-being of participants during such events, especially in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Authorities may need to reevaluate safety protocols for future gatherings of this nature to prevent similar occurrences.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

I don't like the Ghana I'm leaving behind - Nunoo-Mensah cries about economic hardship

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Will President Akufo-Addo assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill?

Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere and Nigerian transgender Bob Risky

Anti-LGBT+ bill: Will I be jailed if I interview Bob Risky?- Paul Adom Otchere quizzes

Lordina Foundation receives medical equipment

Lordina Foundation receives medical equipment to enhance healthcare delivery