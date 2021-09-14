Owusu Bempah’s church calls on its followers to remain steadfast in the Lord

In a statement copied to the media, the church narrated the incident that led to the arrests and called on its followers to have hope in the lord.

“The Church, Glorious Word Power Ministries International wishes to inform the General Public that our General Overseer Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been remanded in police custody to appear before court on 20th September 2021.

“The Church confirms that there was an altercation outside of the church premises on Sunday 12th September 2021 that got one of our Junior Pastors manhandled and arrested by some unidentified men. The manner of arrest generated a scuffle that attracted people in the neighbourhood and the church to the scene.”

“The gunshots by the then unidentified men and the call for help from the neighbourhood caught the attention of Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah who halted his ministration at church and moved out to the scene to get details of what was happening.”

“Upon being informed that one of his junior pastors had been arrested, he followed up to the Dansoman Police Station and was later informed that he (Junior Pastor) had been taken to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, where Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah proceeded to. Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah upon reaching the Greater Accra Regional Police Command was detained around 1:30pm for further investigations,” parts of the statement read.

The church revealed that one of its pastors sustained injuries during the melee and is currently undergoing treatment at a health facility.

Pulse Ghana

“We confirm that our junior pastor sustained some injuries and has since received medical treatment and is still in police custody with 3 others," the statement added.

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 14, 2021.

The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

