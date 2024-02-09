During deliberations on the bill concerning the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, clarified the rationale behind the proposed penalties. He underscored that public concern primarily centres around the advocacy and promotion of LGBTQ+ agendas rather than individuals' private behaviour.
Parliament approves 3 to 5 years jail term for individuals found promoting LGBTQ+
Parliament has endorsed a minimum custodial sentence of three years and a maximum of five years for individuals found to be promoting, sponsoring, or supporting LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.
Explaining the breakdown of the sentences, George emphasized, "For individuals caught engaging in these activities themselves, the punishment ranges from a minimum of six months to a maximum of three years. However, for those actively promoting, sponsoring, or supporting such agendas, the penalty increases to a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years."
This decision underscores Ghana's commitment to upholding traditional values and societal norms, amidst ongoing debates surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and cultural acceptance.
With this hurdle crossed, the Bill can now be passed into law as all concerns raised against the initial provisions appear to have been addressed.
