Parliament approves €135 million for Suame Interchange

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Work will soon commence on the construction of phase 1 of the Suame Interchange and ancillary works in the Ashanti Region.

Road Interchange

This comes after Parliament approved a €135 million sourced from the Deutsche Bank.

The amount forms part of a €750 million facility the government requested to undertake certain infrastructural projects across the country, notably amongst them, the Suame Interchange and ancillary.

On July 19, 2022, a commercial agreement was laid before the House after its Majority Leader and representative for Suame constituents, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was attacked by the residents.

Issues on the Suame interchange and its ancillary became topical after residents of Suame and some artisans at Magazine, a suburb of the constituency pelted their Member of Parliament and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for neglecting their roads.

