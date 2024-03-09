The poignant scene unfolded as the legislative body convened to honor the memory of their esteemed colleague, the former Deputy Minister of Finance, who passed away unexpectedly. Dr. John Kumah, who held the position of Deputy Minister for Finance, departed at the age of 45 after a brief illness.
Parliament mourns John Kumah
In a somber display of unity and mourning, Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the majority and minority factions draped themselves in black attire as they gathered within the revered halls of Parliament on Friday, March 8 to pay homage to the late John Kumah.
Recommended articles
The news of the Deputy Minister's passing on Thursday, March 7, sent shockwaves through Parliament, prompting the suspension of the afternoon session as MPs absorbed the unexpected loss.
The halls, usually resonating with vibrant debates, transformed into a solemn space as MPs arrived, each one draped in black an emblematic symbol of mourning and shared solidarity.
The vacant seat that once accommodated John Kumah in Parliament was marked with a poignant red ribbon, symbolizing the void left by his absence. Parliament will hold a bye-election to fill the vacancy created by this untimely loss.
He was survived by his wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, and six children.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh