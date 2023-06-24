ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament schedules June 27 or 29 for LGBTQ+ Bill debate

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Parliament has scheduled a debate on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 for either next week Tuesday or Thursday directed by the speaker of the house Alban Sumana Bagbin.

Parliament of Ghana
The scheduled LGBTQI+ debate was announced in parliament by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu during deliberations on the Business Statement.

“The Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 be programmed to come on Tuesday, June 27, or Thursday, June 29, whatever it is, it must be on the order paper next week either Tuesday or Thursday. These are the directives from the Speaker. Several civil society organizations, political watchers, and constitutional watchers have interest in this, and they will be watching this House,” he stated.

The bill was presented to Parliament on March 31, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Its objective is to criminalize LGBT activities and provide protection for children and victims involved in such acts.

