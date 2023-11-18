ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament set Nov, 21 for debate on 2024 Budget

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Parliamentary debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, November 21.

Parliament of Ghana

This announcement was made by the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, while presenting the Business Statement of the House for the week ending on Friday, November 24.

A two-day post-budget workshop for the participation of all Members of Parliament (MPs) is set to precede the debate, taking place from Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, November 19, at the Chamber of Parliament House in Accra.

During the ensuing week, dedicated to the debate for the approval of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2024 Financial Year, some Ministers are scheduled to respond to parliamentary questions.

The Majority Leader proposed that the debate take place during the morning session (1000 hours to 1400 hours), while Ministers address parliamentary questions during the afternoon session (1400 hours to 1800 hours) and the closing time for each sitting day for the upcoming week is set at 1800 hours.

The Business Committee suggested that Ministers of State should take note of this arrangement and plan their work schedules accordingly to facilitate the business of the House.

