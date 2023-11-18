Parliament set Nov, 21 for debate on 2024 Budget

A two-day post-budget workshop for the participation of all Members of Parliament (MPs) is set to precede the debate, taking place from Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, November 19, at the Chamber of Parliament House in Accra.

During the ensuing week, dedicated to the debate for the approval of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2024 Financial Year, some Ministers are scheduled to respond to parliamentary questions.

The Majority Leader proposed that the debate take place during the morning session (1000 hours to 1400 hours), while Ministers address parliamentary questions during the afternoon session (1400 hours to 1800 hours) and the closing time for each sitting day for the upcoming week is set at 1800 hours.

