Parliament to approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister today

According to the Appointments Committee Chairman, Joseph Osei-Owusu, this will be done through a voice vote.
The Minister of Finance designate, Ken Ofori-Atta is set to be approved by the plenary in Parliament today.
The First Deputy Speaker explained that consensus approval means the minister-designate will be approved by voice vote and not by secret balloting.
It comes after the nominee was approved by consensus by the Appointments Committee after he was vetted for two days.
The report of the Committee which was laid on Saturday (March 27) will be taken today.
During his vetting which lasted for two days, Ken Ofori-Atta answered a barrage of questions on the Ghanaian economy and the controversial Agyapa deal.
He said the Agyapa deal was structured in accordance to the law.
Quoting from section three (3) of the Minerals Income and Investment Act as amended today the 25th of March 2021 when he took his turn for vetting before Parliament’s Appointment Committee, Ken Ofori-Atta, noted that government through the Finance ministry has stayed within the confines of the Act at every stage of efforts to establish Agyapa as a “Special Purpose Vehicle” for purposes of monetizing the country’s gold reserves by targeting both the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges.
