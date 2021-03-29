Parliament to approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister today

Quoting from section three (3) of the Minerals Income and Investment Act as amended today the 25th of March 2021 when he took his turn for vetting before Parliament’s Appointment Committee, Ken Ofori-Atta, noted that government through the Finance ministry has stayed within the confines of the Act at every stage of efforts to establish Agyapa as a “Special Purpose Vehicle” for purposes of monetizing the country’s gold reserves by targeting both the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges.