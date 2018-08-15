Pulse.com.gh logo
Parliament to investigate collapse of 7 banks - Ato Forson


“We are yet to decide whether we will go public or not but what we can confirm is that we have decided to investigate,” he said.

  Published:
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Ato Forson has disclosed that Parliament will investigate the collapse of the 7 banks.

He said the investigations will be done by the Finance Committee of Parliament.

He explained that the committee is yet to decide whether the intended probe will be open or whether it will be in camera.

READ ALSO: ‘Shut up, you’re corrupt’ - Ken Agyapong fires Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson on Ghanaian economy play

Cassiel Ato Forson on Ghanaian economy

 

He explained that the committee hopes to find out the causes of the collapse of the seven banks; whether it was due to negligence of some parties or some other factors.

 

“If indeed it was negligence, what is the way forward. We will have to draw some lessons out of it,” he said

Mr Forson also noted that the Finance Committee hopes to find out why the Ken Ofori Ata-led Finance Ministry decided to bail out these banks considering the impact on the taxpayer.

“We also want to know on whose authority The Consolidated Bank was capitalised and who did capitalised it,” he noted.

