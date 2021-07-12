RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament to vet Special Prosecutor nominee on July 22

Evans Annang

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is slated to vet the nominee for Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng on July 22.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng

Mr. Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General after Martin Amidu resigned in 2020.

Mr Agyebeng was called to the Bar in October 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Dalhouse University and Cornell Law School.

He is a law lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana and engaged in private law practice.

A statement signed by Mr Eugene Arhin Director of Communication at the Presidency noted that the President is hopeful parliament will expedite the confirmation process of Mr. Agyebeng so he can assume the position without delay.

Kissi Agyebeng
Kissi Agyebeng Pulse Ghana

It is recalled that President Akufo-Addo on November 16, 2020, accepted the resignation of Mr Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

In accordance with section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959), there is the need to appoint a replacement to occupy the office as a special prosecutor six months after the position becomes vacant.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

